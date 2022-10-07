Renewed effort promised to remediate [Sudbury] Long Lake Gold tailings – by Len Gillis (Sudbury.com – October 7, 2022)

https://www.sudbury.com/

Mines minister outlines how more action on the remediation process will take place this fall and into next spring and summer

There is a renewed effort in the works to get the old Long Lake Gold property in Sudbury cleaned up and rehabilitated. That’s based on a recent letter from Ontario Mines Minister George Pirie to Nickel Belt MPP France Gélinas.

Pirie was responding to an inquiry from Gélinas with respect to whatever progress there might be on the former gold property located in Eden Township, just outside of the City of Greater Sudbury at the at the south end of Long Lake. Gélinas has been pursuing a government solution to the issue for several years.

The Long Lake Gold mine operated intermittently from 1908 to 1937 and produced approximately 200,000 tonnes of tailings, said a 2019 online document from the Ontario Ministry of Northern Development, Mines, Natural Resources and Forestry. The mine also produced 52,000 ounces of gold at that time.

The document said the mine tailings were discharged directly to the environment without containment. Over the years, heavy metals contamination has occurred. Arsenic is one such byproduct of the gold refining process.

