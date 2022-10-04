Trudeau’s Industry Minister Pushes for Toyota-Panasonic EV Deal – by Mathieu Dion (Bloomberg News – October 3, 2022)

https://www.bnnbloomberg.ca/

(Bloomberg) — Canada ranks “very high” in strategic plans for electric vehicles produced by Japanese manufacturers, according to the North American nation’s industry minister.

Francois-Philippe Champagne met last week in Tokyo with Hiroaki Koda, the head of Prime Planet Energy & Solutions Inc., an automotive battery joint-venture between Toyota Motor Corp. and Panasonic Holdings Corp.

“It’s no longer why Canada,” Champagne said in an interview after his trip to Asia. “It’s how Canada, and what I’m focusing now is when.”

Though he declined to say if any agreements were reached in his meeting with Koda, the minister said “we had a very long, I would say very interesting conversation.”

For the rest of this article: https://www.bnnbloomberg.ca/trudeau-s-industry-minister-pushes-for-toyota-panasonic-ev-deal-1.1827377