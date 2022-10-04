New Indigenous forum connects leaders on major infrastructure projects – by Jonathan Migneault (CBC News Sudbury – October 4, 2022)

https://www.cbc.ca/news/canada/sudbury/

Over the last five years, Michael Fox has noticed Indigenous communities have become more involved in major infrastructure and natural resource projects in Ontario.

Fox, the president of a professional services company called Indigenous and Community Engagement, helped organize the first Indigenous-led Projects Forum in Toronto last week.

The forum brought together Indigenous leaders in business and politics to share their experiences working on projects such as the Ring of Fire in northwestern Ontario.

Among the speakers were Marten Falls First Nation Chief Bruce Achneepineskum and Webequie First Nation Chief Cornelius Wabasse, who both spoke about their communities’ ongoing involvement in the mineral-rich Ring of Fire. Ontario Minister of Mines George Pirie also gave a keynote address at the event.

For the rest of this article: https://www.cbc.ca/news/canada/sudbury/new-indigenous-forum-connects-leaders-on-major-infrastructure-projects-1.6604395