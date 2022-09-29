Canada’s West Coast can export LNG globally, but East Coast faces pipeline constraints, TC Energy CEO says – by Brent Jang (Globe and Mail – September 27, 2022)

https://www.theglobeandmail.com/

Canada’s West Coast is positioned to become a reliable supplier of liquefied natural gas, but the East Coast faces pipeline constraints, says TC Energy Corp.’s chief executive officer.

With Europe experiencing an energy crisis after Russia invaded Ukraine in February, François Poirier said he is optimistic West Coast exports to Asia will play an important role by injecting much-needed LNG supply into the global market. “Even before the invasion in Ukraine, we were already seeing signs of tightening supply,” Mr. Poirier said in a phone interview from Calgary. “I see a great opportunity for Canada.”

TC Energy is constructing the $11.2-billion Coastal GasLink pipeline, which is designed to transport natural gas from northeast British Columbia to LNG Canada’s $18-billion export terminal currently under construction in Kitimat, B.C.

The first phase of the Kitimat facility will have the capacity to export 14 million tonnes of LNG a year to Asia, starting in 2025. A second phase being contemplated by LNG Canada, a consortium led by Shell PLC, would double the export capacity.

