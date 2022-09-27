‘This is a very, very big deal for Manitoba’ – by Martin Cash (Winnipeg Free Press – September 24, 2022)

https://www.winnipegfreepress.com/

Snow Lake Resources working with LG Energy Solution to establish lithium supply chain in province

An important first step was taken on Thursday for Manitoba to aggressively insert itself into the global supply chain for lithium ion batteries, a product that is in red hot demand from vehicle manufacturers around the world.

LG Energy Solution, the second largest battery maker in the world, signed a memorandum of understanding with Snow Lake Resources to work together to potentially build Canada’s first lithium hydroxide processing plant in Winnipeg.

Snow Lake Resources (which does business as Snow Lake Lithium) has a significant lithium deposit near Snow Lake and is aggressively working through the environmental, engineering and metallurgical details to get a producing mine up and running.

The deal contemplates Snow Lake Resources providing LGES with enough lithium to produce 20,000 tonnes of lithium hydroxide per year for 10 years with production beginning in 2025.

For the rest of this article: https://www.winnipegfreepress.com/business/2022/09/24/this-is-a-very-very-big-deal-for-manitoba