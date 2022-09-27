Generation Greta is growing up — and they’re angry – by Marco Chown Oved (Toronto Star – September 24, 2022)

https://www.thestar.com/

They gathered at Queen’s Park, and in more than 600 locations worldwide Friday — a little older, a little wiser and a little angrier.

It’s hard to believe it was only four years ago when a Swedish teenager skipped school for the environment and inspired millions around the world to do the same. But for many of the kids who followed in Greta Thunberg’s footsteps, the past four years have not flown by.

Instead, they’ve been punctuated by disappointment and failure. As the Fridays for Future movement grew bigger and more ambitious — drawing more than six million people into the streets worldwide at its peak in 2019 — the same cannot be said for the actions of world leaders on the climate file.

While there have been promises to cut emissions, Generation Greta maintains they're far short of what's needed to avoid climate disaster. Friday afternoon, they gathered at Queen's Park, and in more than 600 locations worldwide — a little older, a little wiser and a little angrier.

“We’re here because the climate crisis is real,” said Aliénor Rougeot, 23, one of the protest organizers. “But our emissions are still going up.” “And everyday, the people in the towers over there, in the banks, the people in government do nothing. They allow the destruction of our future to take place.”

