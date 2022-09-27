A promising future in la belle province – by Dinah Zeldin (CIM Magazine – September 26, 2022)

https://magazine.cim.org/en/

While gold continues to shine, explorers are drawn to new frontiers and the potential for battery metals

Quebec has a rich history of gold mining: the first gold nuggets were discovered in the Beauce region in 1835. Since 1901 explorers have flocked to the Abitibi region in search of the precious metal.

Today the gold camps in the Abitibi remain the main hub of exploration activity, but some explorers are venturing farther afield into northern Quebec. Simultaneously, changing market demands and strong government support have increased interest in looking for other commodities.

According to preliminary 2021 data from the Institut Statistiques Quebec (ISQ), 484 exploration projects (pre-development appraisal) in the province declared exploration expenditures on precious metals projects, 236 reported spending on projects involving ferrous and base metals, and 112 spent money looking for lithium, graphite, rare earths and other green-energy commodities.

Quebec consistently ranks high in all categories of the Fraser Institute’s annual survey of mining companies around the world. In 2021, the province took sixth place for investment attractiveness and came in fifth for policy perception.

For the rest of this article: https://magazine.cim.org/en/management/a-promising-future-in-la-belle-province-en/