Australian explorer aims to be Ontario’s first lithium miner and refiner – by Staff (Northern Ontario Business – September 26, 2022)

Green Tech Metals strikes strategic alliance with LIthium Americas to establish a northwestern Ontario supply chain for the automakers

An Australian lithium explorer operating in the Armstrong-area is teaming up with a Canadian multi-national to develop a lithium mining and processing business in northwestern Ontario.

Green Technology Metals (GT1) has signed a strategic collaboration agreement with Lithium Americas Corp. (LAC) of Vancouver to start a lithium supply chain for the auto sector.

LAC is a heavyweight player in the American lithium market and will provide the technical support to turn the mined lithium concentrate, known as SE-6, into the battery-grade lithium hydroxide material needed for the auto industry.

Green Tech is sitting on an almost 10-million tonne resource of lithium-enriched spodumene rock at its flagship Seymour Project, at the top end of Lake Nipigon, some 250 kilometres north of Thunder Bay. The Perth-headquartered company continues drilling there to enlarge the deposit.

