Talon Metals drills record nickel-copper intercept at Tamarack – by Staff (Mining.com – September 22, 2022)

Talon Metals (TSX: TLO) has received more encouraging results from drilling at its Tamarack nickel-copper-cobalt project in Minnesota, including assays for 17 holes drilled on the western side of the Tamarack resource area between 2021-2022 that demonstrated the continuity and thickness of the high-grade massive sulphide zone.

The new drill holes extended the resource from 320 metres from northwest to southeast. One hole (21TK0380) returned a record intercept of 23.44 metres grading 6.04% nickel and 2.85% copper in the Main zone.

Another hole (22TK0412) returned 18.38 metres at 6.98% nickel and 3.12% copper. Both expanded the massive sulphide pool on the southern portion of the western limb.

In addition, an off-hole geophysical anomaly from drill hole 22TK0412 pointed to a possible southwestward continuation of the massive sulphide mineralization beyond the known resource in an area not previously tested by drilling.

