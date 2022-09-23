Jobs of the Future: Mining no longer the ‘dirty’ job it once was – by Len Gillis (Sudbury.com – September 23, 2022)

https://www.sudbury.com/

Safe, clean and well-paid jobs available in mining industry, which is experiencing a worker shortage

The future of mining is safe, it’s clean, it’s environmentally sound and it is well-paying. That’s the message the mining industry needs to put out on the job market, said Jason Bubba, the chief operating officer at NORCAT

Bubba was one of the many speakers at the Maintenance, Engineering and Mine Operators Conference in Sudbury this week, where part of the focus was discussing workforce strategies aimed at attracting more people to the mining industry.

Bubba quoted from the Canadian Mining Industry Human Resources Council, which spoke to the need for more skilled workers.

Bubba said a new study has forecast “a significant labour market shortage that we’re experiencing right now, but also cites the skills and competencies required are dramatically changing as the industry continues to adopt and deploy new technologies and mechanized equipment.”

A perfect storm

Bubba said the mining industry in Canada is experiencing “a perfect storm” from the human resources point of view.

