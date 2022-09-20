Officials saying little about Tesla-to-Sudbury reports – by Jim Moodie (Sudbury Star – September 20, 2022)

https://www.thesudburystar.com/

If Tesla is indeed looking to set up shop in Sudbury, it seems we will have to wait a bit longer for more details. Last month, an online industry publication said officials with the EV giant had scouted Sudbury as a possible site for a factory that would manufacture batteries or battery materials.

Citing “multiple sources with knowledge of the matter,” Electric Autonomy Canada said high-level Tesla reps visited local Vale operations last month as “part of a larger location-scouting mission by Tesla in Ontario and Quebec to seek out potential manufacturing locations.”

The Star reached out to Vale for confirmation of the visit and more information on a potential plant, but the company was reluctant to say much at this point. “We’ll politely decline comment on this one and would refer you to Tesla,” said Jeff Lewis, senior specialist in media relations with Vale.

Tesla did not respond to an email inquiry and, unlike other auto manufacturers, has opted to forgo a public relations department. The communications team at the City of Greater Sudbury did respond to questions from The Star but was unable, or unwilling, to speak directly to the Tesla scenario.

