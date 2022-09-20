Indigenous Leaders: ‘We’re tired of managing poverty’ – by Ian Ross (Northern Ontario Business – September 20, 2022)

https://www.northernontariobusiness.com/

Indigenous people don’t need ‘environmental colonials’ to speak for them on resource development, says JP Gladu

The onset of the pandemic threw a great many Canadians out of work. Even J.P. Gladu, one of Canada’s most visible Indigenous business leaders, was lumped into the mix. He was laid off before he even started a new job.

In early 2020, Gladu said his goodbyes to his colleagues and left the security of his job heading the Canadian Council for Aboriginal Business (CCAB), where he had spent almost eight years.

Excited to enter a new chapter in his career, he packed up his Toronto condo in preparation to head out to Western Canada and into a CEO’s role at Bouchier, Alberta’s largest Indigenous-owned oil and gas services company.

Bouchier was one of the Aboriginal business success stories he often spoke so glowingly about in many of his speech engagements. Then it quickly unravelled within days in one of those what-the-hell-just-happened moments.

For the rest of this article: https://www.northernontariobusiness.com/indigenous-leaders/indigenous-leaders-were-tired-of-managing-poverty-5639045?utm_source=Northern+Ontario+Business+News&utm_campaign=02b60d1b6a-DailyNOB&utm_medium=email&utm_term=0_dc41533f51-02b60d1b6a-323840542