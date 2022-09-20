Canada lags behind world nickel producers, says mining exec – by Len Gillis (Sudbury.com – September 19, 2022)

https://www.sudbury.com/

The rest of the world is speeding up production of nickel and nickel refineriess to take advantage of the Battery Electric Vehicle market

Nickel mining executive Johnna Muinonen told mining leaders in Sudbury Monday that Canada has fallen behind in nickel production compared with other countries in the world and she said there are some concerns in the Canadian nickel mining industry that need to be addressed before other countries in the take advantage of the growing demand for the metal.

Muinonen is president of Dumont Nickel, Magneto Investments LP. Along with being a professional engineer (P.Eng) Muinonen has spent more than 20 years as a mining executive and in operational management in nickel mining, including nine years with Vale.

She was a keynote speaker at the Mine Operators and Maintenance Engineers conference, hosted by the Sudbury branch of CIM (Canadian Institute of Mining, Metallurgy and Petroleum).

Most of her address was focused on the growing importance of nickel and other critical minerals for the manufacture and supply of batteries for battery electric vehicles (BEVs) for the automotive market as well as electric vehicles for industry. Muinonen said that needs to change if North America wants to win back a significant share of the market.

