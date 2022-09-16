[Luca Giacovazzi] Meet the Forrest young gun who shot down BHP – by Brad Thompson (Australian Financial Review – September 16, 2022)

https://www.afr.com/

Luca Giacovazzi is a rising star in the Andrew Forrest business empire and boss of Wyloo Metals which stared down BHP in the bidding war for green minerals deposits in Canada.

Wyloo Metals wunderkind Luca Giacovazzi has made a lot of money for Andrew Forrest since making his first big pitch to the iron ore billionaire, and he might end up costing BHP plenty.

Giacovazzi, then just 27, called his first presentation slide pack Nickel: Get its mojo back in what was a risky move given Forrest’s painful memories from his Anaconda Nickel venture.

In the 3½ years since, Giacovazzi has won a bruising takeover battle with BHP over Noront Resources and done a heap of strategic and capital creative deals in green minerals and gold-copper.

There’s a heavy weighting to key battery ingredient nickel and big plans for rare earths as Wyloo emerges as the green minerals cousin to Forrest’s hydrogen business being spawned out of Fortescue Metals Group in an ambitious assault on the global decarbonisation challenge.

