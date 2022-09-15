Temiskaming plant ready to process silver – by Staff (Northern Ontario Business – September 14, 2022)

https://www.northernontariobusiness.com/

Canada Silver Cobalt Works finishes commissioning of its facility

Canada Silver Cobalt Works announced that its Temiskaming Testing Labs (TTL) in the town of Cobalt is fully operational and ready for processing mineralized material into silver dore bars.

The B.C.-based company is billing the rebuilt mineral processing facility as a zero discharge plant. Upgrades have been made to the second crushing circuit within the 20,000-square-foot building. A new gravity plant was also installed.

Canada Silver Cobalt Works announced in the fall of 2019 that it was acquiring the facility, formerly known as Polymet Labs, eventually finalizing the deal early the next year.

The company, which is also a junior miner, aims to use the plant to process material from its exploration properties in Gowganda and Quebec. Canada Silver Cobalt Works is also an exploration company, working its advanced Castle East Project in the Gowganda area where it’s discovered a high-grade silver vein system near the former Castle Mine.

