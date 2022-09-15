Sask. could be crucial in the nation’s electric vehicle industry — if Canada acts, report says – by Dayne Patterson (CBC News Saskatoon – September 14, 2022)

https://www.cbc.ca/news/canada/saskatoon/

Province is home to 2 rare earth processing plants

If Canada acts now, it could be a competitor in the electric vehicle battery supply chain, boosting the economy and adding jobs — and Saskatchewan could play a pivotal role.

That’s according to a report released Wednesday by Clean Energy Canada alongside the non-profit Trillium Network for Advanced Manufacturing, looking at Canada’s potential in the electric vehicle sector. The report says that sector could add up to 250,000 jobs by 2030 and $48 billion to the economy each year.

Evan Pivnick is the clean energy program manager at Clean Energy Canada — an energy and economic think-tank based at British Columbia’s Simon Fraser University.

Canada’s Prairie provinces already have innovative resource practices, he told The Morning Edition host Stefani Langenegger in an interview, nodding to Saskatchewan company Prairie Lithium. It derives the mineral from lithium-rich brine and is developing technology to separate it. Lithium is a key component of electric vehicle batteries.

For the rest of this article: https://www.cbc.ca/news/canada/saskatoon/electric-vehicle-industry-rare-earth-elements-1.6583493