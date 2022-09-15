Canadian-owned mining company and executives found guilty of involuntary homicide after Burkina Faso flood disaster – by Geoffrey York and Niall McGee (Globe and Mail – September 14, 2022)

https://www.theglobeandmail.com/

A Canadian-owned mining company and two executives at its zinc mine in Burkina Faso have been convicted of involuntary homicide in connection with a flooding disaster that killed eight mine workers.

The flooding, which followed a sudden torrential rainfall at the site in April, trapped the workers underground and led to a 66-day search that eventually found them dead, several hundred metres below ground, after 165 million litres of water had been pumped out of the mine.

The disaster sparked outrage in Burkina Faso and led to charges of involuntary homicide against the mine operator and two executives at the mine, which is owned by Vancouver-based Trevali Mining Corp.

Mine manager Hein Frey, vice-president of operations at Trevali, was given a 24-month suspended sentence and ordered to pay a fine of about $4,000 in the court ruling on Wednesday. He is South African.

