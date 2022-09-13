The bullish case for LNG, a reliable energy source investors should tap into – by David Rosenberg and Brendan Livingstone (Financial Post – September 9, 2022)

https://financialpost.com/

‘Over the next decade plus, we see strong growth in LNG — and all that goes with it’

The Russia-Ukraine war is bringing to the forefront the importance of energy security, which has been neglected in recent years as supply exceeded demand and governments felt increased political pressure to reduce our reliance on fossil fuels.

However, with households confronting much steeper energy bills, which are at risk of rising further as winter approaches, the focus has shifted back towards providing reliable energy solutions at favourable costs.

Liquefied natural gas (LNG), which involves cooling natural gas to a liquid state, is an attractive solution because it allows for an efficient way for transportation and storage — to areas not endowed with natural gas reserves — and it is relatively clean in terms of production and combustion.

Over the next decade plus, we see strong growth in LNG — and all that goes with it — and so we believe investors will benefit from seeking out exposure. LNG is natural gas that has been converted to a liquid by cooling it at -162 C (-260 F).

