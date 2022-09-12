Opinion: Laurentian must be more than a mining university – by Dr. Dieter K. Buse (Sudbury Star – September 10 2022)

https://www.thesudburystar.com/

Sudbury and northeastern Ontario need a full university, not a technical college disguised as ‘the mining university’

Re: ‘Opinion: Laurentian must turn its legacy into a new vision for the future,’ (bit.ly/3L0ARkQ) Aug. 29:

The opinions expressed in this article are misguided and ill-informed. Sudbury and northeastern Ontario need a full university, not a technical college disguised as “the mining university”. With due respect for Nadia Mykytczuk’s capabilities as a researcher and head of Mirarco (the Laurentian University research centre focused on mining), she takes much too narrow a perspective on rebuilding the university.

I am warning against putting the university’s eggs in one small, confining basket. Identifying Laurentian with only one knowledge sector will not draw the number of students necessary for the institution to survive.

A crucial issue for the city: When we recruit doctors and other professions to Sudbury, we want to be able to say we have cultural choices here; for example, that we have a broad offering at the university in arts and social sciences to better understand ourselves and society. We need to be able to say that we offer opportunities in many fields and in many ways. Who can be recruited with the claim “we have the mining university?”

