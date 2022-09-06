Tesla looking at Sudbury for possible electric battery plant: Report – by Staff (Sudbury Star – September 5, 2022)

https://www.thesudburystar.com/

Tesla officials have scouted Sudbury as a possible home for a factory that would build electric batteries or battery materials, Electric Autonomy Canada reports. In an online story, Electric Autonomy Canada said Tesla went on a site-scouting expedition in Ontario and Quebec during a trip to visit Vale Canada last month.

“Multiple sources with knowledge of the matter, but not authorized to speak, told Electric Autonomy that, earlier (last) month, high-level Tesla employees visited Vale Canada operations in Sudbury, Ont., just ahead of the Mercedes-Volkswagen announcements (in August).

That trip, sources say, was part of a larger location scouting mission by Tesla in Ontario and Quebec to seek out potential manufacturing locations. “The deciding factor, assuming everything else checks out, will be speed,” Electric Autonomy Canada said.

“Based on Tesla’s stated lobbying aims, it likely wants to secure aggressive permitting timelines that turn a process that used to take years into months — the kind of thing already seen outside the auto sector with the new Moderna factory in Quebec and with several Amazon warehouses and distribution centres across Canada.”

