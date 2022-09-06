Ontario’s top auto sector minister heading to Korea, Japan to drum up more EV and battery investments – by Mehanaz Yakub (Electric Autonomy Canada – September 2, 2022)

https://electricautonomy.ca/

Vic Fedeli, Ontario’s minister of economic development, job creation and trade is heading to Asia next week to meet with several key global automakers and battery manufacturers, with a goal of further building the province’s evolving auto and electric vehicle sector.

In an interview with Electric Autonomy Canada, Fedeli says the trip will begin in South Korea, where he will meet with “several prospects” to help expand Ontario’s EV supply chain. Fedeli would not name who these prospects will be, but says that the government has been meeting with them for “some months” and they are companies they “hope to land” in Ontario soon.

The trip will also include a visit with Stellantis and LG Energy Solutions to “thank them” for investing $5.5 billion earlier this year to build Canada’s first large-scale battery cell manufacturing plant, in Windsor, Ont.

After South Korea, Fedeli will be stopping in Japan, for meetings with executives at Honda, Toyota, electronics and battery manufacturer Panasonic, as well engineering and electronics conglomerate Mitsubishi Heavy Industries.

