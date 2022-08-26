Mercedes-Benz signs lithium supply deal with Nipigon mine developer – by Staff (Northern Ontario Business – August 24, 2022)

https://www.northernontariobusiness.com/

Rock Tech Lithium will ship northwestern Ontario lithium concentrate overseas to German refinery

Mercedes-Benz is signing a supply deal with a Nipigon-area mine builder to provide lithium needed to manufacture batteries for electric vehicles.

Vancouver-based Rock Tech Lithium announced it intends to enter into agreement with the German luxury car maker to provide up to 10,000 tonnes of processed lithium hydroxide annually over a five-year period, starting in 2026. The Canadian-German mining company delivered the news on Aug. 23 amid much fanfare of German Chancellor Olaf Scholz’s visit to Canada.

Rock Tech owns the Georgia Lake Lithium Project, located 17 kilometres south of the town of Beardmore and 145 kilometres northeast of Thunder Bay.

The lithium will be mined in northwestern Ontario, then shipped to Germany where Rock Tech will make lithium hydroxide at a refinery it plans to build in the eastern part of that country. This year, Rock Tech has been busy lining up supply deals with other European interests in the battery electric vehicle space.

