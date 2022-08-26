California to end sales of gasoline-only cars by 2035 – by David Shepardson (Reuters – August 26, 2022)

https://www.reuters.com/

Aug 25 (Reuters) – California on Thursday moved to require all new vehicles sold in the state by 2035 to be either electric or plug-in electric hybrids, a landmark move that could speed the end of gasoline-powered vehicles.

California Governor Gavin Newsom first announced the plan to phase out vehicles that run only on gasoline by 2035 in September 2020. The California Air Resources Board voted on Thursday to approve the new rules, which set yearly rising zero- emission vehicle rules starting in 2026, but the Biden administration must still approve the new requirements before the plan can take effect.

California has moved faster than the federal government and other states in setting strict standards for vehicle emissions. More than a dozen other states have adopted California’s earlier zero-emission requirements.

“This is a historic moment for California, for our partner states and for the world as we set forth a path toward a zero emission future,” said CARB Chair Liane Randolph.

