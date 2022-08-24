Ring of Fire Need for Critical Minerals Spurs Development – by Frank Giorno (Mining Life – August 23, 2022)

https://mininglifeonline.net/

With billions at stake and financial windfalls for First Nations communities within reach throughout Northern Ontario, the next four years will likely be the watershed era for the Ring of Fire.

The re-election of the Doug Ford government last June, elevated the Ring of Fire prominently as a major objective for Ford’s second term. Announcing his new Cabinet in late June 2022, Premier Ford reiterated his commitment to developing the Ring of Fire by bringing in his new cabinet ministers with the skills and experience to build the infrastructure necessary to unlock the full potential of Ontario’s economy and that includes highways, transit and the road to the Ring of Fire.

Ford named former Timmins mayor George Pirie to the newly created Minister of Mines portfolio; a ministry tasked with a special mandate to develop the Ring of Fire. Pirie, before entering municipal politics, had been the President and CEO of Placer Dome Canada, a major Canadian company that at one time operated 13 gold mines in seven countries around the world. During his tenure as Timmins mayor, Pirie also developed and maintained excellent relations with the area’s First Nations leaders.

“With big challenges ahead, including an uncertain global economic climate, now is the time for unity and working together,” said Premier Ford. “Our government will be relentless in delivering on our ambitious plan to grow our economy and build infrastructure as we leave no stone unturned when it comes to solving the historic labour shortage. It’s all hands-on deck.”

