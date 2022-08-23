Owner of Caribou Mine near Bathurst granted creditor protection (CBC New Brunswick – August 22, 2022)

https://www.cbc.ca/news/canada/new-brunswick/

Trevali Mining says there’s no timeline for a potential restart of operations

The news just keeps getting worse for the Caribou Mine near Bathurst. After suspending operations last week, Trevali Mining Corp. has been granted creditor protection by the British Columbia Supreme Court on Friday.

On Monday, the company announced that trading of its shares had been halted on the Toronto Stock Exchange. Trading is also expected to be halted on three other exchanges as well.

Trevali also said two members of its board of directors had resigned, and two officials from its Perkoa Mine in Burkina Faso were being detained by officials in that country pending trial on charges related to April flooding at the mine that resulted in the deaths of eight workers.

Charges relating to the Perkoa matter have been filed against the mine operator, Nantou Mining, a subsidiary 90 per cent owned by Trevali, the company said.

