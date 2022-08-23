OUR VIEW: Canada can make mining, manufacturing part of a green energy future – Editorial (Maple Ridge-Pitt Meadows News – August 20, 2022)

The passage of the Inflation Reduction Act in the United States last week could be one of the most significant pieces of legislation the Americans have passed related to Canadian manufacturing and mining in decades.

One of the provisions in the extensive bill introduces big tax credits for electric vehicles – but with the caveat that they have to be built or sourced within North America. Likewise, battery materials are to be sourced from nations with which American has free-trade agreements.

If automakers bite, this could lead to one of the biggest re-shoring efforts ever, as auto and battery manufacturing, and mining of key minerals such as nickel, copper, and lithium, can come straight to Canada.

There are concerns with whether or not the new mining boom will cause its own environmental issues, not to mention the need to consult and work with Indigenous Canadians on their traditional lands. This can’t be another mining boom that comes in, takes as much as possible in the short term, and leaves behind damaged lands and ghost towns to the people who were there first, Indigenous and non-Indigenous.

