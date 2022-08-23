Indigenous construction venture clears space for Kenora-area lithium pilot plant – by Staff (Northern Ontario Business – August 22, 2022)

https://www.northernontariobusiness.com/

Avalon Advanced Materials looks to install demonstration-scale plant this fall for 2023 startup

A First Nations-participating construction consortium has been handed the job to do the site preparation for the pilot processing plant and haul road at a proposed northwestern Ontario lithium mine.

Toronto’s Avalon Advanced Materials said in a news release that SOW Construction Ltd. Partnership has been awarded the contract. In a project update of its Separation Rapids lithium project, north of Kenora, Avalon said the site work by SOW is underway and will be completed later this summer.

SOW is a partnership between Moncrief Construction, a well-known Kenora general contractor, and Wabaseemoong Independent Nations, in whose traditional territory the Separation Rapids lithium project is located.

SOW in an acronym representing the communities of Swan Lake, One Man Lake and Whitedog, the three participating communities forming Wabaseemoong. Established in 2016, the partnership has worked on highway and bridge building contracts, installed culverts, performed concrete work, and operated heavy equipment to do rock and earth excavating and brushing contracts.

