Glencore to invest $383 million to fix Horne smelter emissions – by Staff (Mining.com – August 22, 2022)

Glencore plans to invest more than C$500 million ($383m) in its Horne smelter located in Rouyn-Noranda, Quebec, with the aim of improving air quality to reduce its arsenic emissions to 15 ng/m3 within the next five years.

“This transformative project shows that our number one priority is to ensure our teams’ safety et security, as well as that of our neighbouring communities,” said Claude Bélanger, COO of Glencore’s North American copper assets.

“The investments we plan will make the Horne smelter one of the world’s lowest-emitting copper smelters. Myself and the team are fully committed to the future success of the Horne and the ongoing efforts to reduce emissions to ensure a performance that all stakeholders can trust and be proud of,” he added.

According to Glencore, this investment will comprise three pillars, the first being modernization of the smelter’s installations through the construction of cutting-edge technology. This transformation, named AERIS, includes the following projects:

