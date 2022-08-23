Germany, Canada to boost energy, mineral ties as they decarbonize – by Andreas Rinke and Steve Scherer (Reuters – August 22, 2022)

https://www.reuters.com/

MONTREAL, Aug 22 (Reuters) – Russia’s invasion of Ukraine is bringing Canada and Germany closer together, with Canada seeking to boost energy and critical mineral exports to Germany as both countries wean themselves off fossil fuels, Canadian and German leaders said on Monday.

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz met with Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on Monday morning during a three-day visit with a delegation of German company executives in tow.The two spoke to reporters afterward with the Montreal skyline behind them.

The two countries are expected to announce on Tuesday agreements for Canada to accelerate hydrogen and critical minerals exports to Germany. read more

Germany fears a further reduction of natural gas supplies from Russia this winter in retaliation for Western sanctions following the invasion of Ukraine in February, Economy Minister Robert Habeck told German broadcaster ARD on Monday. Russia calls its actions in Ukraine “a special military operation.”

