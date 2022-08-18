Canadian, German business groups call for stronger partnership on energy and minerals ahead of Scholz visit – by Claudia Scholz (Globe and Mail – August 16, 2022)

https://www.theglobeandmail.com/

Ahead of a visit to Canada next week by German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, German and Canadian business groups have issued a joint statement calling for a stronger partnership between their two countries on liquefied natural gas, hydrogen and critical minerals.

Germany has been looking for ways of reducing its Russian energy imports as tensions have risen over Moscow’s invasion of Ukraine. But Canada’s ability to help replace that Russian supply is limited, because this country currently has no operational export terminals for LNG.

“In the short term, Europe needs to wean itself from its dependence on Russian energy and increase its imports of energy products, especially LNG, from other suppliers,” the joint statement says. “Currently, global LNG supply is limited, as is Europe’s capacity to import it. By speeding up the deployment of Canadian LNG export facilities, Canada can help keep European industry running and households warm.”

The statement was issued by the Business Council of Canada, the Canadian Chamber of Commerce, the Canadian German Chamber of Industry and Commerce, and a group of four German business associations called the Transatlantic Business Initiative.

For the rest of this article: https://www.theglobeandmail.com/business/article-germany-canada-energy-lng/