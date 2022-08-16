BHP Hits Profit Record And Sees Demand Healing in China – by James Fernyhough (Bloomberg/Yahoo Finance – August 2022)

https://www.yahoo.com/

(Bloomberg) — BHP Group, the world’s biggest miner, posted its highest ever full-year profit on record commodity prices, and will push ahead with growth options on a stronger demand outlook in China.

The producer will study plans to expand its top-earning iron ore unit to 330 million tons of production a year, and is continuing to assess options to lift volumes in copper and nickel, Melbourne-based BHP said Tuesday in a statement. A giant new potash mine in Canada remains on track to begin out in 2026.

Chief Executive Officer Mike Henry said China’s emergence from the Covid-19 lockdowns would provide a “tailwind” to the global economy, in a counterpoint to jittery sentiment on China following a swath of surprisingly weak data.

“We think that over the next six-to-12 months, China, if anything, is going to provide some stability to global growth and will help offset some of the slowing that we see elsewhere,” Henry said. China typically accounts for more than 60% of BHP’s revenue.

For the rest of this article: https://www.yahoo.com/now/bhp-posts-record-earnings-warning-222459049.html#:~:text=(Bloomberg)%20%2D%2D%20BHP%20Group%2C,stronger%20demand%20outlook%20in%20China.