About 50kg of nickel goes into each Tesla battery but the world isn’t producing enough to keep up with demand – by Rachel Pupazzoni (Australian Broadcasting Corporation – August 15, 2022)

Mining companies in Australia are racing to find the next big reserve of one of the world’s most in-demand metals. Nickel is a critical metal in batteries, and as the world keeps moving toward renewables, more batteries are needed to store energy.

In fact, there’s a strong case that much more of it is needed than lithium — a commodity many people know of, because it is in the name of lithium batteries. But there are a variety of batteries made with different metal compositions and, as Elon Musk puts it, batteries need a sprinkle of lithium compared to nickel.

“The lithium is actually 2 per cent of the cell mass,” he said at a presentation in 2016. “It’s a very small amount of th but it sounds like it’s big because it’s called [a] lithium-ion [battery] , but our batteries should be called nickel-graphite, because it’s mostly nickel-graphite.”

About 50 kilograms of nickel goes into each Tesla battery. A report by the CSIRO shows about five times as much nickel (48,006 kilotonnes) will be needed to meet global demand by 2050 as lithium (8,990 kilotonnes).

