NEWS RELEASE: Announcing the Launch of the Critical Minerals Institute for Companies and Experts Focused on Electric Vehicles, Green Energy and Secure Supply Chains (August 14, 2022)

Toronto, August 14, 2022 – It is with great pleasure that the Critical Minerals Institute (CMI) announces its founding as an international organization for critical mineral companies and professionals designed to address relevant issues relating to the establishment of secure supply chains from mine to manufacturing in not just rare earths but all 50 vitally important critical minerals.

Focused on battery materials and electric vehicles, along with the use of critical minerals for energy and green energy production, CMI Founder Tracy Weslosky explains: “With uncertainties in Russia and China escalating concerns around secure supply chains, governments have been offering sizable incentives for everything from facilitating faster production timelines to advancing extraction technology processes.

Unfortunately, the required infrastructure or expertise is often lacking. CMI was created to offer education, collaboration and an online platform designed to solve these issues through both online and in-person networking events.”

“There has already been incredible interest in the Critical Minerals Institute,” Founder and Executive Chairman Jack Lifton said. “From the first time we mentioned it to our extensive network of industry contacts, we have literally been inundated with calls from government, public companies and industry experts wanting to support and participate in this important initiative.”

