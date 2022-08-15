Is sustainable mining possible? The EV revolution depends on it. – by Evan Halper (Washington Post – August 11, 2022)

https://www.washingtonpost.com/

A proposal for a ‘sustainable mine’ in Minnesota has the backing of Tesla. But will it win over the community?

TAMARACK, Minn. — Electric cars are still rare in this marshy stretch of central Minnesota, where it is more common to pass a flock of wild turkeys on the country roads than a Nissan Leaf.

But the region could have an outsize impact on America’s transition to zero-emission vehicles. Tamarack, sitting atop a treasure trove of metal used to power electric cars, is fast becoming a test case of whether the auto industry can meet this critical climate moment by sourcing colossal amounts of battery materials domestically and sustainably.

The climate package awaiting a vote in the House as early as Friday gives new momentum to companies such as Talon Metals, working to persuade locals that it can extract thousands of tons of nickel without making an environmental mess.

The legislation includes billions of dollars in tax credits available only to purchasers of electric cars built with components from the United States or a handful of friendly nations.

