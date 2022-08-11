Small presence of mining majors poses risks to execution of planned lithium projects — report – by Staff (Mining.com – August 10, 2022)

https://www.mining.com/

In its latest industry report, market analyst Fitch Solutions draws from its expanded Global Lithium Operations Database to analyze the competitive landscape of the lithium upstream supply, lithium mining investment trends and uncover the global project pipeline.

The database includes 129 operations, both active and new projects. The study of the location of the lithium operations shows the clear current domination of the lithium upstream market by Latin America, specifically Chile and Argentina and Asia Pacific, specifically Australia and China.

While the US and Canada come on top in terms of total operations, all are new projects, and Fitch notes Northern America has plenty of potential in terms of future output.

Competitive landscape: Majors’ presence eclipsed by junior explorers

The lithium extraction sector is currently immature and not concentrated, Fitch asserts. Out of 129 total operations, whether active or new projects in its database, the analyst identified 105 individual companies owning these projects (owning 50% and above of the rights).

For the rest of this article: https://www.mining.com/small-presence-of-mining-majors-poses-risks-to-execution-of-planned-lithium-projects-report/