Trudeau doesn’t like the opposition to his fertilizer plan – by Brian Lilley (Toronto Sun – August 9, 2022)

It’s always interesting to hear Liberals accuse others of stoking division when that seems to be their bread and butter. This week it was Liberal MP Lloyd Longfield, a backbencher from Guelph, who was chosen to be the face of a column on fertilizer that accused opponents of the Trudeau government’s plan of stoking division for political gain.

He, and the government he serves, might want to look in the mirror. If you haven’t heard, the Trudeau Liberals want Canadian farmers to reduce their emissions from fertilizer, specifically nitrous oxide emissions, to 30% below 2020 levels by 2030.

The government is calling for an absolute emissions reduction, but the agriculture industry would rather talk about reducing emissions on an intensity basis – as in using the same amount of fertilizer but producing more food.

No dice, say the Trudeau Liberals; thus the standoff and the anger coming from farmers and industry groups. If imposed, this plan will lead to lower crop yields for farmers and lower incomes but higher food prices for families.

