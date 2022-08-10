Ring of Fire development possible with proper First Nations consultation, says grand council chief – by Jonathan Migneault (CBC Sudbury – August 10, 2022)

https://www.cbc.ca/news/canada/sudbury/

Ford government throne speech highlighted critical minerals strategy as key part of economy

To develop the Ring of Fire and build more mines to extract critical minerals the Ontario government will need to consult with First Nations the “right way,” said the grand council chief of the Anishinabek Nation. “I think they can do it in the right way, and I think it can be done faster,” said Anishinabek Nation Grand Council Chief Reg Niganobe.

“They have a plethora of information on how they can do that in accordance with engaging First Nations and getting First Nations approval. But the first step is being able to do that. First Nations have their own way of seeking approval from their community.”

The Anishinabek Nation advocates for 39 member First Nations across Ontario.

The Ring of Fire deposits are rich in metals like cobalt, nickel, chromite and copper, which have taken on greater importance with growing demand for the large batteries that power electric vehicles.

Ontario Premier Doug Ford’s throne speech on Tuesday described the Ring of Fire and the critical minerals found in that region as future cornerstones of the province’s economy.

