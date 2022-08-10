More funding announced for Sudbury-based mining software project – by Staff (Sudbury.com – August 9, 2022)

https://www.sudbury.com/

More funding has been announced to help the Sudbury-based MIRARCO mining innovation centre further the research and development of decision-support software for underground mining applications. This is part of a three-year agreement between MIRARCO and the Australia-based RPMGlobal software company that was first highlighted last December.

In a news release issued Monday, MIRARCO said the additional financial support was given by the government of Ontario through the Ontario Centre of Innovation (OCI), an organization that supports innovators to commercialize new Ontario based technologies. A dollar amount was not revealed in the announcement.

The Ontario Centre of Innovation (OCI) describes itself as an agency that helps to accelerate job creation through innovation, commercializing game-changing research by connecting industry and academia.

The software created by MIRARCO, known as SOT (Schedule Optimization Tool), has three modules that can be used by mine planners in their day-to-day mining operations. This includes a GeoSequencing Module, a Ventilation Constraints module and an Advanced Valuation module.

