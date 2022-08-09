Science North selects a Thunder Bay waterfront site for regional expansion – by Staff (Northern Ontario Business – August 5, 2022)

https://www.northernontariobusiness.com/

Former grain elevator site is the ‘preferred’ location for science attraction

A Thunder Bay waterfront location is the “preferred” spot for a permanent home for Science North’s expansion into northwestern Ontario. In a news release, the Sudbury-based science centre announced that the Pool 6 site in the city’s harbour will be the location to build its 34,000-square-foot attraction.

The property is the former site of the Pool 6 grain elevator, which was demolished and the land repurposed as part of the Marina Park redevelopment years ago. The site also hosts Great Lakes cruise ships.

Science North said it has had a presence in the city since 2010, entertaining and educating close to 30,000 youth through camps and various outreach programs. From a tourism point of view, the proposed attraction has the potential to greet more than 80,000 visitors annually, generate 5,000 overnight hotel stays, with annual visitor and operational spending projected at $6 million a year.

Science North said the Northwest Expansion Project is in the schematic design phase, which involves engagement with community engagement, Indigenous communities, community organizations, and the City of Thunder Bay.

