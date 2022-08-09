Nutrien makes Ken Seitz its third chief executive in less than three years – by Gabriel Friedman (Financial Post – August 8, 2022)

https://financialpost.com/

Seitz takes the helm while Nutrien is benefiting from the tailwind of some of the most favourable market conditions in years

Nutrien Ltd. named Ken Seitz as its next chief executive — the third person to hold the position since April 2021. Seitz had been acting on an interim basis since January, when the Saskatoon, Sask.-based fertilizer giant abruptly announced the termination of its second chief executive in less than a year without providing any context for either exit.

Unlike his predecessors, Seitz takes the helm while Nutrien is benefiting from the tailwind of some of the most favourable market conditions in years, as potash and other fertilizer prices are highly elevated as a result of supply constraints primarily caused by the fallout from the conflict in Ukraine.

Nutrien announced earlier this year that it plans to significantly ramp up its production from six potash mines in Saskatchewan, as it sees the supply constraints persisting into the foreseeable future.

Last week, the company also announced it plans to return $6 billion to shareholders during 2022 through dividends and a share repurchasing program, and Seitz said his approach emphasizes consistency and transparency.

