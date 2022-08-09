Canadian mining star Ned Goodman passes – by Henry Lazenby (Northern Miner – August 8, 2022)

Canadian miners are mourning the passing of industry heavyweight Ned Goodman (1936-2022). Over more than 30 years, Goodman has made transformative and enduring contributions to Canada’s minerals industry and capital markets as a company-builder, merchant banker and investment advisor during a dynamic career spanning almost half a century.

Montreal-born Goodman applied his geological training and business acumen to help build several successful mining companies, perhaps most notably International Corona and Kinross Gold (TSX: K; NYSE: KGC). He also nurtured many other mineral-producing companies through astute and timely investments.

In addition to being an outstanding member of the philanthropic community, Goodman was considered one of the leading architects of Canada’s investment management industry. He founded the first exploration flow-through partnership with his partners, CMP Group, which has raised billions since the 1980s by funding exploration campaigns and developing mining and petroleum companies.

It led to job generation and benefits for rural and northern economies in Canada. He was also the driving force of the Dundee group of financial companies, which grew under his leadership from a $300 million base to a $50 billion mutual fund entity.

