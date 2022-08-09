Canada Nickel begins federal permitting process for Crawford project – by Jackson Chen (Canadian Mining Journal – August 8, 2022)

https://www.canadianminingjournal.com/

Canada Nickel Company (TSXV: CNC; OTC: CNIKF) has commenced the federal impact assessment permitting process for its Crawford nickel project, following acceptance by the Impact Assessment Agency of Canada of the company’s initial project description (IPD).

The agency has determined the IPD conforms to the regulations and it has been posted online for an official 180-day comment period.

Following submission of the draft in May, Canada Nickel initiated an extensive round of engagement on the IPD, hosting more than 20 meetings with indigenous communities, project stakeholders and the general public to present key content from the IPD and enable follow up.

“We would like to thank all who have taken the time to provide feedback, and to reiterate the significant role each individual can play in the careful and informed design, development, and operation of the Crawford nickel project,” Mark Selby, chairman and CEO of Canada Nickel, commented.

