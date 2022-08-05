Sayona on track for first spodumene production in Q1 2023 – by Jackson Chen (Northern Miner – August 4, 2022)

Sayona Mining (ASX: SYA; OTC: SYAXF) has further advanced its planned restart of spodumene production at its North American Lithium (NAL) operation in Quebec, with approximately 30% of plant and equipment upgrades now completed. It remains on track to deliver first concentrates in the first quarter of 2023.

“It is extremely pleasing to see the rapid progress at NAL as we ramp up towards the recommencement of lithium production,” Sayona’s managing director Brett Lynch commented. NAL currently has around 50 construction workers on‐site, with the number expected to double by September.

In June, the emerging lithium producer obtained formal approval for the restart of spodumene production at NAL, which has an established open-pit mine and concentrator that it plans to integrate with its nearby Authier project to create a world-scale lithium hub in the Abitibi region.

Located in La Corne, Que., the NAL project was originally developed by Quebec Lithium (later RB Energy) between 2012 and 2014. The deposit was last mined in 2017, but ran into trouble with its attempt at flotation of the ore.

For the rest of this article: https://www.northernminer.com/news/sayona-on-track-for-first-spodumene-production-in-q1-2023/1003844677/