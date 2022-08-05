Goldboro gold mine project approved with conditions in Guysborough County (CBC News Nova Scotia – August 2, 2022)

https://www.cbc.ca/news/canada/nova-scotia/

Compliance would mitigate adverse effects on environment, N.S. minister says

Nova Scotia’s minister of Environment and Climate Change has approved the Goldboro gold project in Guysborough County, but with conditions.

“I am satisfied that any adverse effects or significant environmental effects of the undertaking can be adequately mitigated through compliance with the attached terms and conditions as well as through compliance to the other licences, certificates, permits and approvals that will be required for operation,” Tim Halman wrote in his decision to Signal Gold president Kevin Bullock.

Signal Gold wants to develop the mine. The project includes two open pits, a processing facility, a tailings management facility, waste rock storage areas, as well as water management infrastructure such as collection ditches, culverts, settling ponds and water treatment systems.

Among the list of conditions is for Signal Gold to develop a wildlife management plan with Nova Scotia’s Department of Nautral Resources and Renewables as well as Environment and Climate Change, developing and implementing a complaint resolution plan for receiving and responding to complaints related to the project, and have a Mi’kmaw communication plan.

