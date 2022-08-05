Efforts intensify to reach trapped coal miners in Mexico (Associated Press/CTV News – August 4, 2022)

https://www.ctvnews.ca/

MEXICO CITY – Efforts to rescue 10 miners trapped in a collapsed and flooded coal mine in northern Mexico intensified Thursday with hundreds of people involved in the operation, authorities said.

The collapse occurred after the miners breached a neighbouring area filled with water on Wednesday, officials said. Authorities had not reported any contact with the trapped miners since the collapse.

The miners are trapped between two 200-foot deep mine shafts more than half flooded with water, Undersecretary of Defence Agustin Radiala Suastegui said Thursday. Rescuers were working to pump water out of the flooded mine.

A National Guard plane was expected to arrive Thursday with six special forces scuba divers who could enter the mine when conditions allow. Civil Defence Co-ordinator Laura Velazquez said that five miners had managed to escape the collapse. Three of them remained hospitalized.

For the rest of this article: https://www.ctvnews.ca/world/efforts-intensify-to-reach-trapped-coal-miners-in-mexico-1.6014096