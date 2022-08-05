A 72-year mining opportunity at KSM – by Shane Lasley (North of 60 Mining News – August 5, 2022)

https://www.miningnewsnorth.com/

Following the 33 years of surface mining outlined in a recent prefeasibility study, the KSM project in British Columbia’s Golden Triangle would still have enough resources to support an additional 39 years of underground mining, according to a new preliminary economic assessment prepared for Seabridge Gold Inc.

In early July, Seabridge published the results of a prefeasibility study for an open-pit mining operation at KSM that would produce an average of more than 1 million ounces of gold, 3 million oz of silver, 178 million pounds of copper and 4.2 million lb of molybdenum annually for 33 years.

This mine plan considers open pit mining 2.29 billion metric tons of proven and probable reserves averaging 0.64 grams per metric ton (47.3 million oz) gold, 0.14% (7.32 billion lb) copper, 2.2 g/t (160 million oz) silver, and 76 ppm (385 million lb) molybdenum contained within the Mitchell, East Mitchell and Sulphurets deposits.

This, however, only represents a small portion of the overall resources that have been outlined so far across the world-class KSM project.

