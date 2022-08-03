Giant sinkhole opens up near Lundin Mining copper mine in Chile – by Niall McGee (Globe and Mail – August 2, 2022)

https://www.theglobeandmail.com/

A giant sinkhole has opened up near a Lundin Mining Corp.copper mine in Chile, forcing the Canadian company to suspend some development work at the site. Authorities are investigating the cause of the sinkhole that appeared on the weekend in the vicinity of Lundin’s underground Alcaparrosa mine in northern Chile.

Chile’s geology and mining regulator, Sernageomin, posted a picture of the 32-metre-wide and 64-metre-deep sinkhole on Twitter on Monday. Sernageomin is analyzing the technical nature of the formation and plans to issue recommendations in due course.

Alcaparrosa is part of Lundin’s Candelaria copper, gold and silver complex, which is 80 per cent owned by Toronto-based Lundin and 20 per cent by Japan’s Sumitomo Metal Mining Co. Ltd.

Candeleria is Lundin’s biggest copper operation by far with projected annual production of about 160,000 tonnes this year. The Alcaparrosa mine accounts for about 5 per cent of Candeleria’s output.

For the rest of this article: https://www.theglobeandmail.com/business/article-giant-sinkhole-opens-up-near-lundin-mining-copper-mine-in-chile/