Mining community mourns the death of Sudbury’s Dick DeStefano – by Len Gillis (Sudbury.com – July 28, 2022)

Sudbury man remembered as a visionary who united the mining supply and technology sector of Northern Ontario and helped grow it into a growing global concern

A Sudbury man who was regarded as a driving force in the development and eventual global reach of Northern Ontario’s mining supply and services sector has died. Community leaders across the North were saddened this week to learn of the death of Dick Destefano. He was 85.

DeStefano was born in Sudbury on March 31, 1937. He attended St. Charles College in Sudbury and Scollard Hall in North Bay. He played quarterback in high school and modestly admitted to being “a reasonably competent hockey player.” He is survived by his wife, Maureen, and his two sons, Joel and Devin.

DeStefano earned a Bachelor of Arts degree in History from the University of Western Ontario in London, a Bachelor of Physical Education degree from Waterloo University and a Masters in Education Administration degree from Michigan State University.

He began his teaching career in Elliot Lake, worked as a guidance counselor at Garson-Falconbridge Secondary School then spent another 12 years as a guidance counselor at Cambrian College in Sudbury. After 20 years in education, DeStefano served as a commissioner with the Canadian Radio and Television Commission (CRTC) from 1980 to 1985, the federal government regulatory agency overseeing Canadian broadcasting and telecommunications.

