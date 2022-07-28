Lukas Lundin passes away at 64 – by Staff (Northern Miner – July 27, 2022)

Lukas H. Lundin has died in Geneva at the age of 64, following a two-year battle with brain cancer. Lundin started his career in the international energy and mining sectors in the early 1980s working alongside his father, the late resource magnate Adolf H. Lundin.

He had a hand in founding, leading and building successful mining companies including: Lundin Mining (TSX: LUN), Lundin Gold (TSX: LUG) and Lucara Diamond (TSX: LUC). At Lundin Gold, which Lundin founded in 2014, he oversaw the development of Ecuador’s first large-scale modern gold mine, Fruta del Norte.

In a statement, Lundin Gold’s president and CEO, Ron Hochstein said the company “is the epitome of the fundamental principles” behind both Lundin and the Lundin Group’s success.

“It was his keen view of a great asset in Fruta del Norte and the sense of timing to go to Ecuador, a country that many had deemed high risk and unworkable, that led to Lundin Gold,” Hochstein said.

