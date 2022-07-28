Lithium – Portugal’s white gold – by Paul Luckman (The Portugal News – February 18, 2022)

https://www.theportugalnews.com/

Mining Lithium in Portugal is a very controversial subject, but there are some simple facts that can’t be ignored.

Sales and manufacturing of electric cars are growing. Governments want to ban petrol and diesel cars. Electric cars need batteries. Batteries need lithium. There isn’t enough lithium available to meet demand. Portugal has lithium.

The price of lithium has quadrupled in the last year. While Chile, Australia, Argentina, and China are home to the world’s highest lithium reserves, other countries also hold significant amounts.

Chile holds the world’s largest reserves of lithium, but apart from any other consideration, Chili is a long way away from Europe, and transport alone adds a lot to the cost of delivery to Europe.

China holds massive reserves of lithium but mostly uses it for its own manufacturing of batteries.

Where to find lithium in Europe?

Portugal is believed to sit on some of Europe’s biggest lithium deposits and as a result has been picked for Europe’s biggest lithium mining and treatment plant.

For the rest of this column: https://www.theportugalnews.com/news/2022-02-18/lithium-portugals-white-gold/65321